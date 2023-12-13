Sunbelt Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 31.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 440,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,401 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 2.3% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $16,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 33,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 79,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 22,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU stock opened at $37.47 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $33.67 and a 12-month high of $39.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.78.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

