Sunbelt Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Mastercard by 98,203.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $324,644,252,000 after acquiring an additional 824,597,013 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 111,819.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,080,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977,885 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 241.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,791,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $507,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386,762 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 900.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,903,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $115,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,838 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard stock opened at $420.98 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $336.43 and a 1-year high of $421.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $394.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $397.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.29.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.88, for a total value of $1,655,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 520,776 shares of company stock valued at $200,842,951. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MA. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.32.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

