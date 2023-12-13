Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys 2,279 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 55.8% during the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PEP stock opened at $168.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.03. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays increased their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

Get Our Latest Report on PepsiCo

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.