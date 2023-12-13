Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys 2,891 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.6% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $3,123,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,430,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,406,000 after purchasing an additional 129,003 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,582,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,586,000 after purchasing an additional 220,677 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the second quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PG. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.41.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG opened at $145.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $135.83 and a 52 week high of $158.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,498 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,382 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,690 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

