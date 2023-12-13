Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys 3,993 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 57.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 472.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $67.71 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $69.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

