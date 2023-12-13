Sunbelt Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IHI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 78,026.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,531,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,319 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 53.9% during the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,230,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,174,000 after acquiring an additional 781,235 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter worth $14,089,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,915,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,857,000 after acquiring an additional 245,906 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,830,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,833,000 after acquiring an additional 244,502 shares during the period.

Shares of IHI stock opened at $51.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.48. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $57.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

