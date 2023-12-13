Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $12.76 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.8% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $12,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $73.58 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.19 and a 52 week high of $73.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.24.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

