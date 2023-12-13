Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $17.02 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.4% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $466.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $360.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $376.49 and a 12 month high of $466.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $441.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $442.77.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

