Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $2.30 Million Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 541.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,826 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

TLT stock opened at $94.62 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $109.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.2889 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

