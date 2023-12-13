Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $3.85 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,794 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,587.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,930,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,890,000 after purchasing an additional 21,602,147 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165,188 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after buying an additional 7,845,566 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,192.3% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,504,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,338,000 after buying an additional 5,416,840 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $68.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.11 and a 200-day moving average of $66.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

