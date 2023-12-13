Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $3.97 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 22.0% during the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F grew its position in Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 53.2% during the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Alphabet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,754.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,065 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.60.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $133.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.57 and a 12 month high of $142.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

