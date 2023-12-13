Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $4.08 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJK. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 40,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $397,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $232,000. Foundation Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Etfidea LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 113,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the period.

Shares of IJK stock opened at $76.04 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $78.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

