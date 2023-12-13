Sunbelt Securities Inc. Increases Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 156,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 16,089 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,501.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.04. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $27.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.09.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

