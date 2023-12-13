Sunbelt Securities Inc. Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,212 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.0% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $281,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $132.52 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $141.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.75.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.53.

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,065 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

