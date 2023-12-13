Sunbelt Securities Inc. Lowers Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. United Bank raised its stake in Accenture by 6.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 1.3% in the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 104.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Piper Sandler Companies reduced their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.26.

Accenture Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ACN opened at $343.22 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $343.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $317.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.78.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Recommended Stories

