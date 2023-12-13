Sunbelt Securities Inc. Purchases 437 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $4,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 72.5% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at about $116,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $53.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.45. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $46.97 and a 12 month high of $54.81.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

