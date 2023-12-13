Sunbelt Securities Inc. Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.7% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 15,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $8,097,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 237,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $71.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.87 and a 1-year high of $74.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.32.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.