Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 2,346 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.8% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 372,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,879 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9,979.7% in the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 135,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,279,000 after buying an additional 134,327 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 11.6% in the second quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 358,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,351,000 after buying an additional 37,368 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $486,807,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $153.27 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.77. The company has a market capitalization of $270.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays upgraded AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

