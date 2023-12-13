Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 780 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,643 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in META. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 32.2% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.48, for a total value of $202,661.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,194,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total transaction of $8,855,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.48, for a total transaction of $202,661.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,194,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 433,701 shares of company stock valued at $142,220,645. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock opened at $334.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $320.74 and its 200-day moving average is $303.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.46 and a 1 year high of $342.92.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on META. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.53.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

