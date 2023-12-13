Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $74.05

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 74.05 ($0.93) and traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.88). Sylvania Platinum shares last traded at GBX 75 ($0.94), with a volume of 376,132 shares trading hands.

Sylvania Platinum Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £196.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 576.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 73.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 74.05. The company has a quick ratio of 15.92, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Prinsloo sold 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.88), for a total value of £44,100 ($55,360.28). In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Prinsloo sold 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.88), for a total value of £44,100 ($55,360.28). Also, insider Adrian J. Reynolds acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of £6,600 ($8,285.21). Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sylvania Platinum

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, including platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations that comprise six chrome beneficiation and PGM processing plants located in the Eastern and Western Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex; and various mineral asset development projects, including Volspruit and Northern Limb projects located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex located in South Africa.

