Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $156.25.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 3.0 %

TTWO stock opened at $157.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.95. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $97.21 and a 12 month high of $161.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.75.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 27.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $100,676.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,650,970.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $100,676.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,650,970.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total transaction of $38,161.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,905 shares in the company, valued at $9,994,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,488 shares of company stock worth $4,966,793 in the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 197.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at about $9,332,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 192.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 62,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,811,000 after acquiring an additional 41,297 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 548.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 25,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% in the third quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 138,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.