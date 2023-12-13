TD Cowen Raises argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target to $641.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $612.00 to $641.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ARGX has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on argenx from $607.00 to $586.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on argenx from $595.00 to $582.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on argenx from $615.00 to $560.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on argenx from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on argenx from $610.00 to $591.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $550.95.

argenx stock opened at $452.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.81 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $479.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $468.49. argenx has a 52 week low of $333.07 and a 52 week high of $550.76.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $339.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.06 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that argenx will post -4.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in argenx by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 68,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,432,000 after purchasing an additional 31,067 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of argenx by 12.2% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 101,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,023,000 after buying an additional 11,060 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of argenx by 55.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of argenx by 96.6% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in argenx by 5.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

