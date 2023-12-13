Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Franchise Capital Ltd

Franchise Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 105.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,450 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,848 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 3.8% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Franchise Capital Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $12,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Tesla by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 25.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 33.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $25,638,596.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,222 shares of company stock worth $7,091,898. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.53.

TSLA opened at $237.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $753.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.26. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

