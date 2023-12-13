TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,600 shares, an increase of 134.4% from the November 15th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 129,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 15,709 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 155,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 54,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Get TFF Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TFF Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average is $0.37.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TFFP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,559.40% and a negative return on equity of 145.90%. Analysts expect that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.