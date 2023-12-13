The Gym Group (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) Trading 7.5% Higher

The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF – Get Free Report) shot up 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.29 and last traded at $1.29. 2,503 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 2,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

The Gym Group Stock Up 7.5 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.24.

The Gym Group Company Profile

The Gym Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in operation of a chain of gym facilities under the Gym Group brand name in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

