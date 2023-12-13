The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Montchanin Asset Management LLC

Montchanin Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 21,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $3,123,000. National Pension Service raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,430,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,406,000 after buying an additional 129,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,582,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,586,000 after buying an additional 220,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,985.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,382 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,690 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $145.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.31. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $135.83 and a twelve month high of $158.38. The company has a market capitalization of $343.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on PG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.41.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

