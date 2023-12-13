Thungela Resources (LON:TGA) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Thungela Resources Limited (LON:TGA – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 582.80 ($7.32) and last traded at GBX 582.80 ($7.32). 413,927 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 329,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 595 ($7.47).

Thungela Resources Trading Down 2.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £797.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.91 and a beta of -0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 697.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 642.90.

About Thungela Resources

Thungela Resources Limited engages in the mining and production of thermal coal in South Africa. It owns interests in and produces its thermal coal from mining operations in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa, including Goedehoop colliery, Greenside colliery, Isibonelo colliery, Khwezela colliery, Zibulo colliery, Mafube colliery, and Rietvlei colliery.

