Time Finance (LON:TIME) Trading Down 2.6%

Time Finance plc (LON:TIME – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 37.01 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 37.50 ($0.47). 321,843 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 160,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.50 ($0.48).

Time Finance Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 31.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 937.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ronald Russell acquired 120,000 shares of Time Finance stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £36,000 ($45,192.07). Also, insider Edward Rimmer sold 65,454 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.40), for a total transaction of £20,945.28 ($26,293.35). 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Time Finance

Time Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments: Asset Finance and Invoice Finance. The company offers vendor finance, hire purchase, finance leasing, asset-based lending, and invoice finance; secured business loans; and vehicle finance solutions, as well as commercial loans.

