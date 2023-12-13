Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a drop of 95.1% from the November 15th total of 868,300 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 966,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tivic Health Systems stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned 2.02% of Tivic Health Systems as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tivic Health Systems alerts:

Tivic Health Systems Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of TIVC opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.52. Tivic Health Systems has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $98.37. The company has a market cap of $2.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.87.

About Tivic Health Systems

Tivic Health Systems ( NASDAQ:TIVC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($7.00) by $5.52. The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.78 million. Tivic Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 185.91% and a negative net margin of 672.78%.

(Get Free Report)

Tivic Health Systems Inc operates as a health technology company, focuses on developing and commercializing non-invasive bioelectronic medicine. Its primary product is ClearUP, a bioelectronic medicine for the treatment of sinus and nasal congestion pains. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tivic Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivic Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.