Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Cut to C$78.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TOU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. National Bankshares set a C$80.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$93.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$79.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$84.88.

Tourmaline Oil Price Performance

Shares of TSE TOU opened at C$58.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$68.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$66.64. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of C$52.34 and a 1-year high of C$76.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.47 by C($0.67). Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 19.10%. The business had revenue of C$1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.46 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 6.7914046 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$63.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$157,624.00. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

