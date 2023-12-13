Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $820.87

Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 820.87 ($10.30) and traded as high as GBX 949.60 ($11.92). Tracsis shares last traded at GBX 920 ($11.55), with a volume of 34,774 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Tracsis from GBX 1,390 ($17.45) to GBX 1,295 ($16.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 779.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 820.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £278.06 million, a PE ratio of 4,181.82 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. This is a positive change from Tracsis’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Tracsis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 909.09%.

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and hardware products, and consultancy services for the rail industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services; and Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, incident management, retail services, and asset management; and infrastructure software services that include safety and risk management, data loggers and sensors, switch machines, track circuits, wiring and signalling systems, remote condition monitoring hardware and data acquisition, and asset visualisation and digital railway.

