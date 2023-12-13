Trex (NYSE:TREX) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TREX. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $79.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a report on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.76.

Shares of TREX opened at $72.83 on Tuesday. Trex has a 52-week low of $40.69 and a 52-week high of $76.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.54.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $303.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.12 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 34.43%. The company’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trex will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Trex by 178.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

