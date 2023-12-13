TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ) Trading Up 0.3%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.62 and last traded at $31.60. Approximately 7,474 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.50.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.74.
TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF Company Profile
The TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (DECZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.
