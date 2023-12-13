TZP Strategies Acquisition (OTCMKTS:TZPSU) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.14 and last traded at $10.14. 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 11,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TZP Strategies Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 2.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 108,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Company Profile

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

