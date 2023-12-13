U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Short Interest Update

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 54.3% from the November 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Gold by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Gold during the first quarter worth $172,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Gold in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Gold by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Gold from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

U.S. Gold Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ USAU opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.22. U.S. Gold has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $7.48.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Gold will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

About U.S. Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

