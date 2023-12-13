UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America cut shares of UBS Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of UBS Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.86.

UBS Group Stock Performance

UBS Group stock opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. UBS Group has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $28.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.30). UBS Group had a net margin of 52.89% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of UBS Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in UBS Group by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in UBS Group by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 854,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,055,000 after buying an additional 93,081 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in UBS Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,582,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,241,000 after buying an additional 8,910 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in UBS Group by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 163,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after buying an additional 19,639 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in UBS Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,168,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,313,000 after buying an additional 389,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

