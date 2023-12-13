Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) Short Interest Update

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UKGet Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a drop of 65.4% from the November 15th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:UK opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. Ucommune International has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $21.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.74.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ucommune International stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UKFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.13% of Ucommune International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ucommune International Ltd manages and provides agile office spaces in China. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services.

