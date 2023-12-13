United Lithium (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) Trading 4% Higher

United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 166,036 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 259% from the average session volume of 46,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.
United Lithium Stock Up 4.0 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.17.
United Lithium Company Profile
United Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds a portfolio of lithium projects includes the Bergby Lithium Project located in Sweden; the Kietyönmäki Lithium property situated in Finland; the Liberty Lithium Project located in South Dakota, USA; the Patriot Lithium Project situated in Gunnison County, Colorado, USA; and the Freedom Lithium Project located in Fremont County, Wyoming, USA.
