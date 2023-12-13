UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,386,513 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,605 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.1% of National Pension Service’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. National Pension Service’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $660,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,749,819 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,647,433,000 after purchasing an additional 399,739 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 21,696 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,428,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 39.9% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 19,292 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. Invesco LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $709,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 68,109.3% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 856,709 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $85,671,000 after acquiring an additional 855,453 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNH opened at $545.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $536.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $505.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $554.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.64%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.05.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

