Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Price Target Raised to $8.50 at TD Securities

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from $7.00 to $8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Uranium Energy to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a speculative buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uranium Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.38.

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $6.81 on Tuesday. Uranium Energy has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $6.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -681.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.07.

In related news, CFO Pat Obara sold 4,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $29,603.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 788,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uranium Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UEC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP purchased a new position in Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 49.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

