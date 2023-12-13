Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.
Urgent.ly Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of ULY stock opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. Urgent.ly has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $12.00.
Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($137.69) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.05 million for the quarter.
Urgent.ly Inc designs and develops a mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery. The company's software platform combines location-based services, real-time data, AI and machine-to-machine communication to provide roadside assistance solutions.
