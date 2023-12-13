US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN) Short Interest Update

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 78.0% from the November 15th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of UTEN opened at $44.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.82 and its 200-day moving average is $44.01. US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF has a 52-week low of $41.43 and a 52-week high of $47.57.

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.147 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

Institutional Trading of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF ( NASDAQ:UTEN Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 3.22% of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

The US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (UTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 10-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 10-year tenor on the yield curve.

