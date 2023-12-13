US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decline of 66.3% from the November 15th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Institutional Trading of US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF
An institutional investor recently raised its position in US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF stock. F M Investments LLC grew its holdings in US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC owned approximately 0.18% of US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Price Performance
Shares of UTWO opened at $48.03 on Wednesday. US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF has a 12-month low of $47.67 and a 12-month high of $49.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.06.
US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Announces Dividend
About US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF
The US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (UTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 2 Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 2-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 2-year tenor on the yield curve.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- What is a good dividend yield?
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- The most upgraded retail stocks that should be on your radar
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Which stocks benefited from mentioning AI in their Q3 earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.