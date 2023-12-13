US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decline of 66.3% from the November 15th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF stock. F M Investments LLC grew its holdings in US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC owned approximately 0.18% of US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Price Performance

Shares of UTWO opened at $48.03 on Wednesday. US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF has a 12-month low of $47.67 and a 12-month high of $49.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.06.

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Announces Dividend

About US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.1947 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%.

The US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (UTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 2 Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 2-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 2-year tenor on the yield curve.

