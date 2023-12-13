US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY) Short Interest Update

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 48.8% from the November 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

UTHY opened at $45.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.39. US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.96 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15.

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1569 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

About US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF

The US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (UTHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 30-year US Treasury bond. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 30-year tenor on the yield curve.

