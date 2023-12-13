US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.8% from the November 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UFIV opened at $48.46 on Wednesday. US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF has a 52 week low of $47.05 and a 52 week high of $50.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.34.

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1907 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

About US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF

The US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (UFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 5-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 5-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 5-year tenor on the yield curve.

