Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) Short Interest Down 54.7% in November

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 54.7% from the November 15th total of 11,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VALN. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valneva by 85.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Valneva in the first quarter worth $858,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VALN opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $730.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day moving average is $13.14. Valneva has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $17.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Valneva ( NASDAQ:VALN ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.03). Valneva had a negative return on equity of 57.90% and a negative net margin of 51.19%. The firm had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valneva will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VALN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Valneva in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Valneva in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

