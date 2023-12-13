Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 350,500 shares, a decline of 66.6% from the November 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,532,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $486,631,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 116.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,769,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,050,000 after buying an additional 7,937,334 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32,472.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,039,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,165,000 after buying an additional 6,021,089 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,426,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,554,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150,652 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VGIT opened at $58.30 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $60.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.90.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.1582 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

