Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 109,700 shares, a decrease of 56.7% from the November 15th total of 253,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 303,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIGI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,766,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,295,000 after buying an additional 1,041,918 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 333.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,298,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,684,000 after purchasing an additional 999,327 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,019,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,381,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,707,000 after buying an additional 269,874 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $14,883,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VIGI opened at $75.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.87. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $77.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

