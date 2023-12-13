Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 756,400 shares, a growth of 65.2% from the November 15th total of 457,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGLT stock opened at $58.90 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $67.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.77.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.1775 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,008,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,033,000 after buying an additional 3,756,787 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,099,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052,967 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 811.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,477,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095,592 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,846,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,033,000 after purchasing an additional 164,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,651,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,464,000 after purchasing an additional 376,737 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.