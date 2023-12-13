Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 756,400 shares, a growth of 65.2% from the November 15th total of 457,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
VGLT stock opened at $58.90 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $67.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.77.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.1775 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF
About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
