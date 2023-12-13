Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSHGet Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a decline of 52.9% from the November 15th total of 5,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,392,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $76.44 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $76.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.49.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2164 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,754.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,532,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,143,000 after purchasing an additional 14,471,919 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,460,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630,843 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,015 shares in the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 3,887,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,000 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 138.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,575,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,000 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

