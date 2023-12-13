Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a decline of 52.9% from the November 15th total of 5,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,392,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $76.44 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $76.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.49.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2164 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
